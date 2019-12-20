Wind energy in Poland, Elawan Energy is awarded 36 MW wind farm

Elawan Energy has been awarded a new wind power sales contract for 15 years for four wind farms in Poland with a total power of 36 megawatts (MW) and a production that will be 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year, the company said .



The group indicated that the development of this wind power involves an investment of 34 million euros, with a period of almost three years for its implementation.



Specifically, the awarded power is divided into four wind farm projects of 20, 6, 6 and 4 MW of power, respectively, located in different regions of the country.



The manager country manager ’of Elawan Energy in Poland, Jaime Poves, stressed that this contract represents“ an important milestone ”for the company in the country, where until now it had 10 MW of wind power and 0.5 MW of photovoltaic power in operation.



“These wind turbines parks, which we hope to have in operation in 2021, mean more than triple our installed capacity in a market that we consider very interesting for the future,” he said.