Wind energy in Aragon, Enel Green Power Spain connects 4 wind farm plants

Enel Green Power España (EGPE), Endesa’s renewable energy subsidiary, has connected the El Campo, La Estanca, Loma Gorda and Santo Domingo de Luna wind farms to the network, which have a total capacity of 98 MW and have supposed an investment of 100 million euros.



They are located in the province of Zaragoza and, with them, the number of parks of the company that have gone into production in Aragon in recent weeks has risen to eight, after the Sierra Costera I (Teruel) and Campoliva I, Campoliva plants II and Primoral (Zaragoza).







José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, said that “Endesa is already finalizing the connection to the network of the 879 renewable MW awarded in the 2017 auction, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to fulfill the commitments acquired in the Tenders launched by the Government. It is a great step forward in Endesa’s commitment to the production of clean energy, which is one of the pillars of the Spanish energy transition policy ”.







EGPE was awarded 540 MW of wind power and 339 MW of solar energy at government auctions held in May 2017, which will imply a total investment of more than 800 million euros. At this time, the company has already connected to the network the 339 MW of solar and some 285 MW of wind, and the construction and connection of the remaining wind projects, which will be ready by the end of the year, is finalized.







The El Campo wind farm, composed of 6 turbines, can generate 75 GWh / year, enough energy to supply more than 19,100 families. Its entry into operation will prevent the emission of more than 49,000 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere. It is located in the municipal terms of Mallén and Fréscano, in the province of Zaragoza. Work for its construction began on January 21, 2019 and ended on November 21. His connection to the network occurred on December 13.







The La Estanca wind plant consists of 8 wind turbines that provide a total power of 24 MW. It will produce 97 GWh per year, enough to supply energy to some 24,500 families, and avoid the annual emission of some 63,500 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Its construction began on March 25, 2019 and ended on November 21, 2019. It was connected to the network on December 13. Enel Green Power España, with 51%, and Bancale, with the remaining 49% participate in the shareholding of this park. It is located in the Zaragoza towns of Mallén and Fréscano.







The Loma Gorda wind farm, consisting of 7 turbines, can generate 70 GWh / year, enough energy to supply 17,800 families. Its entry into operation will prevent the emission of approximately 46,000 tons of CO2 annually into the atmosphere. It is located in Fuendetodos (Zaragoza). Work on its construction began on October 5, 2018 and ended on October 31, October 2019. Its connection to the network occurred on November 29, 2019.







The Santo Domingo de Luna wind farm has a capacity of 30 MW and 9 wind turbines. It will produce 116 GWh per year, enough to supply power to 29,500 families, and avoid the annual emission of 76,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Its construction began on November 20, 2018 and ended on September 27, 2019. It was connected to the network on November 18. It is located in the Zaragoza towns of Luna, Las Pedrosas and Sierra de Luna. Enel Green Power España, with 51%, and General Eólica Aragonesa, with the remaining 49%, participate in the shareholding of this plant.







In the construction of these parks, the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power has been applied, which includes the installation of photovoltaic solar panels to cover part of the energy needs during the work. In addition, water saving measures have been adopted through the installation of deposits and rain collection systems. Once the work is finished, both photovoltaic panels and water saving equipment will be donated for public use. The construction of these parks has contributed to partially finance an Industrial Development Plan in the area.







The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy to fully decarbonize its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity in 2022, compared to the estimated 7.4 GW by the end of 2019, with a total investment of about 3.8 billion euros.







Endesa has followed a facility development model that incorporates social value creation actions for the environments in which it builds them, the so-called CSV (Creating Shared Value) model.