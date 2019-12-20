EDP Renováveis is awarded for 307 MW of wind power at Polish energy auction

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (“EDPR”), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has secured 15-year Contract-for-Difference (“CfD”) at the Polish energy auction to sell electricity produced by a portfolio of 11 wind farms with a total capacity of 307 MW. The projects are expected to become operational in 2021 and 2022.

This new long-term contract reinforces EDPR’s footprint in Poland leading to a portfolio of over 750 MW of wind onshore capacity by 2022.

Wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, allowing market’s rapid growth and increase competitiveness. As of today, EDPR has secured 74% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 2019, and will continue to develop worldwide profitable projects.