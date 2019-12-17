Wind energy in Poland, Vestas’ wind turbines for three wind farm projects

Vestas has received a 53 MW order from Pacifico Group and Green Bear Cooperation Poland sp.z.o.o., a company of Optima Wind sp z. o. o. Group, for the wind projects Debowa Laka, Swiecie and 12 W located in Kujawsko voivodship, north-central Poland.

Vestas has tailored solutions for the three projects with site-specific rotor sizes, ratings and hub heights that will maximise power production and cater for specific local site constraints. The wind projects will feature V110-2.2 MW, V126-3.45 MW and V136-3.45 MW turbines.

“We are pleased to have contracted Vestas for our first portfolio of wind projects in Poland, which have been finalised thanks to the work of Pacifico Group and Optima Wind Group teams. The order is an important step in our strategy to further diversify our growing portfolio in Europe and to significantly decarbonise electricity in Europe. It is the first of many more renewable projects to be co-developed and built by Pacifico and Optima Wind Group teams in the future”, states Ulf Oesterlin, Managing Director of Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH.

“With this order we continue to build on our valued cooperation with Pacifico Group and Green Bear Cooperation that is part of Optima Wind Group; We are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in Poland and we look forward to maximise our customer’s return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The three wind energy projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.