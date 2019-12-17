Ceará could install 117 GW of offshore wind power

A new study has identified a potential of 117 GW of offshore wind power on the Ceará coast for the installation of wind turbines in shallow water offshore wind farms, limited to 24 nautical lines. With a capacity factor of 60% to 62%, it would be possible to generate 506 TWh to 520 TWh per year of wind energy.



Map of the marine wind energy potential identified by the wind and solar Atlas of Ceará, segmented by 100 meters (A) and 150 meters (B) high.

The information comes from the Ceará Wind and Solar Atlas, jointly launched by the State Development Agency of Ceará (Adece), FIEC and Sebrae, and prepared by Camargo-Schubert. To incorporate the technical challenge of installing wind turbines in offshore wind farms away from the coast, the study did not consider the entire territorial sea of ??the state, limiting the water depth between 5 meters and 50 meters.



“The wind farm potential tends to grow dozens of times if the entire economic and exclusive zone along the coast of Ceará is considered. However, greater depth, installation, operation and maintenance costs, and transmission losses would hardly justify the exploitation of the resource in deeper waters (…) “.



The Atlas highlights the opportunities on the coast of Camocim, near Sobral, with greater capacity factor and increase in the afternoon and early evening, on the coast of Fortaleza, where the Port of Pecém is located, given the uniform generation during all day, throughout the year, and on the coast of Icapuí, which borders Rio Grande do Norte, where the capacity factor is higher in the early hours of the morning and at the end of the afternoon, with a potential for generation lower near March and April, when it rains less and the winds are reduced both on the coast and in the sea.



In fact, from the perspective of the government of Ceará, the Port of Pecém can become a reference for the offshore wind farm sector in the country, with the installation of factories for the construction of wind turbine towers and blades, support bases on the high seas for boats, boats and ferries for operation and maintenance of wind farm activities.



The development of wind power projects for the production of offshore wind energy in Brazil still depends on a regulatory framework. Ibama prepares a regulatory agenda for such projects and held a series of workshops to discuss licensing in other countries in the middle of the year and uses Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium as a reference.



It will also be necessary to discuss the inclusion of the sector in the planning of supply expansion to guarantee space for the sector in the National Interconnected System (SIN) or in the country’s energy distribution network.



In the Chamber, Senator Fernando Collor (PTC / AL) is in the process of designing concession auctions for offshore wind farms and power stations.

The study methodology took into account the exclusion of the environmental protection area, with submarine cables, fishing and oil and gas exploration and production concessions.



The region is limited to 24 nautical miles, bathymetric depths of 5 to 50 meters and beyond 2 km of coastline, considering the effects of the tides and to avoid erosive processes near the beaches, and the following assumptions for power generation wind: grid interruptions, turbines and maintenance (5%), connection point losses (3% to 4.5%), blade degradation and loss of performance (1.3%)) and aerodynamic losses ( 8%)



In total, the Atlas indicates an installable potential of 1,635.46 GW, with photovoltaic, solar thermal and wind energy, being 1,46 GW for distributed generation in urban regions. It also points to 137 GW of space for hybrid, solar and wind projects, with a capacity of 315 TWh / year.



Currently, the state is one of the main renewable energy markets, with a contracted expansion of 1.1 GW, totaling 2.4 GW of wind farms and 1.1 GW of solar power plants.

https://www.evwind.com/2019/12/17/ceara-podria-instalar-de-117-gw-de-energia-eolica-marina/

BrazilCearáoffshoreWind Energy

https://www.evwind.com/2019/05/30/estudio-apunta-potencial-de-generacion-eolica-en-el-mar-de-ceara-brasil/

https://www.evwind.es/2019/05/30/study-points-to-offshore-wind-energy-potential-in-ceara-brazil/67445