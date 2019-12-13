Nordex now manufacturing Delta4000 wind turbines in La Vall d’Uixó plant in Spain

Nordex started producing wind turbines of the Delta4000 series at its factory in La Vall d’Uixó, Spain. After the German production facility in Rostock this is the second plant in Europe manufacturing wind turbines from the Nordex platform. On 12 December the first nacelle for an N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbine left the production facility for the Celada III wind farm in Spain.

“Series production for the Delta4000 started in Rostock in March 2019 and less than nine months later wind turbines from this generation are now coming off the production line in La Vall d’Uixó. This will enable us to meet the increased global demand for turbines of this generation in a targeted manner. Today almost every second turbine sold comes from the Delta4000 series,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

As soon as 2020, almost 250 nacelles from the Delta4000 series with the equivalent of an annual capacity of more than 1 GW are to be produced in the La Vall d’Uixó factory, both for the European and the global market. In Rostock 420 turbines in the Delta4000 series alone will be produced in 2020, in addition to other Nordex wind turbines.

The La Vall d’Uixó plant started production in 2005. Hitherto the production program covered turbines from the AW platform. Now La Vall d’Uixó is the first facility to manufacture turbines from both the AW platform and the Nordex platform. The factory currently employs 125 specialist staff.

The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.