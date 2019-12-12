Galicia has 4,700 megawatts of wind power prepared for exploitation, an amount that could cover 70 percent of the current electricity demand in the Community.

According to the Galician Wind Energy Association (EGA), the energy generated by the wind turbines is 3,614 megawatts of power. However, the data of the Spanish Electricity Network (REE) ensures that as of October 31, 2019 there are 4,700 megawatts available for electricity production.

For this reason, “the Galician wind farm sector currently has a sufficient megawatt volume to face the energy transition in the coming years”, determines the EGA.

To achieve this, the association argues that infrastructure is needed in the transport electricity network, “already planned or pending inclusion” in the new 2021-2026 planning prepared by the REE.

The objective of the EGA is to implement 500 megawatts of wind power per year, which would mean the start-up of between 16 and 20 new wind farms.

At the moment, these 4,700 megawatts of wind turbines that currently exist would allow 70% of the electricity demand of the Galician community to be met.

«If we consider that the current wind turbines already contribute more than 40% of the annual consumption», it is concluded that «Galician electricity demand will be widely exceeded by wind energy generation in the 2030 horizon», they conclude.