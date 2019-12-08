Google seeks to buy stake in Lake Turkana wind farm

The wind farm, with a 310 megawatt (MW) capacity, has attracted the attention of investors interested in green energy projects.

Google’s interest in LTWP has been disclosed by Norwegian investment company Norfund which has a six percent stake in the power plant.

Google is among a group of global firms seeking to invest in Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP), Kenya’s largest private sector project that was officially commissioned in July.

“Now that the plant is operational, more international investors, including Google, are looking to invest,” Norfund says in its latest annual report.

Besides the online advertising business, Google also runs other ventures including investments in renewable energy projects.