Vestas’ wind turbines for wind energy in U.S.

Vestas has received an order for 183 MW of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for a wind power project in the U.S. with a number of wind turbines operating in 2.0 MW. Including previously purchased 2 MW platform components, the wind farm has a total nameplate capacity of 202 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.