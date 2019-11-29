China helps Kazakhstan build solar and wind power plants

China has help implement two renewable energy projects in the Almaty region, southern Kazakhstan – the construction of a 5 MW wind farm and a 1 MW solar power station (SES), the Kazakh Energy Ministry said on 29 November.

Following an agreement between the two countries in 2011, the Chinese side donated new equipment for the construction of the wind park and solar park at no cost, the energy ministry said.

The general contractor for the projects was CITIC Construction, which is one of China’s largest state-owned investment corporations in the field of green energy.

The 5 MW wind farm consists of two wind power plants with a capacity of 2.5 MW each. Construction was carried out from March to November 2018. The projected electricity generation is 17 million kWh per year.

The solar power station is located in the territory of the special economic zone Park of Innovative Technologies in Almaty. Electricity is produced by poly- and single-crystal photoelectric modules. Construction was carried out from December 2017 to October 2018. The projected electricity generation is 1.4 million kW/h per year.

“Today, the stations are in test mode. The Government of Kazakhstan decided to transfer solar energy and wind power equipment to Samruk-Kazyna,” the ministry said.

Samruk-Energy is the largest electric power holding in Kazakhstan, 100% of its shares are owned by Samruk-Kazyna, which was established in 2007.