Vestas to upgrade 100 MW of Datang’s fleet of wind turbines in China

Vestas has signed a contract with long-term customer China Datang Group to upgrade 50 V80-2.0 MW turbines in two wind farms that will increase the energy production by leveraging Vestas’ performance enhancing PowerPlus products. The upgrade will improve project reliability through site-specific optimisation of operational parameters, implementation of intelligent software algorithms and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

The service agreement underlines the considerable market for fleet optimisation and aftersales service in the Chinese wind energy market that according to China Wind Energy Association has more than 25 GW onshore wind turbines that has been in operation for over ten years.

“The Vestas PowerPlus upgrade service can effectively help us increase the annual energy production of our wind farms, making us further benefit from the operating wind farms with high subsidy”, says Hongkai Sun, Deputy Director of Operation, Datang Group Chifeng Subsidiary. “Choosing to cooperate with Vestas in aftersales can further optimise our return on investment”.

“This deal showcases how Vestas can leverage its market experience, broad service solutions portfolio and mature supply chain to provide additional value for our customers in China throughout the duration of a wind farm’s 20-year lifecycle,” says Bob Yin, Vice President of Vestas China Service and Construction. “We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Datang and we are glad that they see the value of Vestas’ broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient service solutions”.

Vestas pioneered the Chinese wind power market in 1986 and has since then installed more than 6.9 GW of wind turbines in the market.