Chinese companies to cooperate with European partners in offshore wind energy market

Chinese companies stand ready to work with European partners in the growing offshore wind energy market, a Chinese manufacturer of land cables and subsea cables said at a three-day conference of WindEurope Offshore 2019 that concluded Thursday.

Seven companies from China joined the biennial offshore wind energy event this year.

Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co. Ltd (Ningbo Orient Cable) attended the conference with the expectation of enhancing cooperation with European companies in the offshore wind energy market.

“We have to do this. It is part of our strategy,” Zhao Yuantao, product director and senior engineer at Ningbo Orient Cable, told Xinhua.

As the European Commission has set a goal for raising offshore wind energy production to between 230 and 450 gigawatts by mid-century, Zhao said Chinese companies can work with European counterparts to achieve this.

“We do have the technology. We do have the equipment … I believe the best way is to cooperate with local companies. We can work together to make it a win-win,” said Zhao.

According to a report released during the conference, the offshore wind supply chain needs to continue growing and the grid connections need to be built. What’s more, governments of related countries need to take the right approach to maritime spatial planning.

WindEurope, formerly the European Wind Energy Association, is an association based in Brussels and promotes the use of wind power in Europe.