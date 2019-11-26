Siemens Gamesa Increases its Offshore wind Turbine Capacity to 11 MW

Siemens Gamesa has announced that it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the new offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 11 MW.

One of the leading offshore wind turbines manufacturer and developer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has announced that it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the new Siemens Gamesa (Direct Drive) DD Flex concept and the SG 11.0-193 DD Flex offshore wind turbine at the WindEurope Offshore 2019 Conference & Exhibition.

Built on the current largest offshore wind turbine in the SGRE fleet, the SG 11.0-193 DD Flex can reach a capacity of 11 MW under specific site conditions.

“The SG 11.0-193 DD Flex is another example of how Siemens Gamesa constantly works to improve performance and provide greater value for our customers, ratepayers, and society-at-large.

Digitalisation allows us to increase the capacity of our current largest machine to 11 MW, boosting its annual energy production, while keeping the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCoE) down. In turn, our customers can deliver more clean, reliable energy to end-users at lower overall prices,” said Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The SG 11.0-193 DD Flex offshore wind turbine features a 193-meter diameter rotor utilising the 94-meter long Siemens Gamesa B94 Integral Blades. Constant digital observations are processed by the control system, increasing capacity up to 11 MW. The upgraded turbine has been created based on SGRE’s deep understanding and expertise within its proven offshore direct drive technology gained overall five product generations since being launched in 2011.

The firm has revealed that it will also soon install offshore turbine number 1,000 using its patented Direct Drive technology. These turbines are installed in all major markets globally, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Taiwan, among others. Furthermore, confirmed orders for an additional 1,000 SGRE Offshore Direct Drive turbines have been received, with installations planned for the markets mentioned above and new offshore markets including the USA, France, Japan.