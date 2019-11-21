Wind energy in Mexico, Elecnor wind farm

Elecnor is awarded the construction of a wind farm in Mexico for $ 17.8 million. The wind energy project includes the installation of 8 wind turbines that will add 30 MW of power.

The Spanish infrastructure, energy and telecommunications group Elecnor has won a contract for the construction of a wind farm in the Mexican state of Baja California, for $ 17.8 million.

The San Matías Wind Project includes the installation of eight 3.8 megawatt (MW) wind turbines that will add 30MW of installed power in an area of ??approximately 250 hectares. The project will be carried out in the community of San Matías, which is located on the border with Mexicali, capital of Baja California del Norte, and the municipalities of Tecate and Ensenada.

The scope of the project includes engineering and construction of civil works such as roads, platforms and foundations of wind turbines, underground medium voltage network, assembly and electromechanical termination of wind turbines, lift substation, connection substation, entrenchment with the existing transmission line and line of communications.

The park’s production will be supervised and controlled from a control center that will be located within the park’s electrical substation. Each of the wind turbines will incorporate an individual monitoring and supervision system, to ensure both local and remote control.

The project has been driven in the beginning by the company Fuerza Eólica de San Matías, currently owned by Sinia Renovables, a subsidiary of Banco Sabadell specializing in energy projects.

Elecnor in Mexico

Elecnor’s 25 years of presence in Mexico are visible with the construction of more than 70 electrical substations with a total of 7,000 MVAr of installed power, plus 1,500 kilometers of transmission lines, 255 kilometers of fiber optics, the construction or rehabilitation of six hospitals, the construction of two combined cycle plants, a hydroelectric plant, a 170 km gas pipeline and 3 wind farms.

Latest most relevant projects:

Extension of six 115 kV and 161 kV power substations.

Empalme II Combined Cycle Power Plant, with 791 MW of power.

170 km gas pipeline.

Western Red electric transmission, four transmission lines and three 400 and 115 kV substations.

Agua Prieta II Combined Cycle Power Plant, 394 MW.

Tizimín wind farm of 75 MW.

Fenicias wind farm of 168 MW.

San Matías 30 MW wind farm.