Wind energy in Philippines, green light for San Vicente wind farm

The Philippines Department of Energy has granted PetroGreen Energy the right to develop the San Vicente wind farm in the Palawan region of the Asian country.

PetroGreen Energy deputy chief operating officer Maria Victoria Olivar said the company will now proceed with feasibility studies to determine the commercial viability of the proposed project.

She said: “The eco-tourism growth in San Vicente and adjoining towns, the lack of reliable power supply, and the strong support by the provincial and municipal governments for environment-friendly energy facilities drive our decision to invest in San Vicente, Palawan.”

PetroGreen Energy is the renewable energy holding unit of publicly-listed PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (PERC), a member of the Yuchengco Group.

The renewable assets already owned by the company include the 36MW Nabas 1 wind farm, 70MW Tarlac solar farm and 32MW Maibarara geothermal plant.

PetroEnergy Resources Corporation president Milagros Reyes said: “This new project is part of our goal of increasing PGEC’s renewable energy capacities through deliberate expansion in selected regions of the country.

“We recognize that this is a long-term commitment and we are excited to start working with the DOE, the Palawan local governments, and other government agencies in bringing green, indigenous, and renewable energy supply to San Vicente through wind power or wind-hybrid power systems.”

No details were given regarding the size of the proposed project.