MHI Vestas Offshore Wind inks French floating wind energy agreement

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) has secured a preferred wind turbine supplier agreement in the French floating offshore wind energy market.

The company will supply three wind turbines to the Eoliennes Flottantes du golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind farm.

The EFGL project is being developed by a consortium including Engie and EDP Renewables and will deploy three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines which are to be mounted on semi-submersible WindFloat foundations from Principle Power, Inc.

The 30 MW pilot wind power project is to be located 16 km off the coast of Leucate and Le Barcares. The semi-submersible foundation will be anchored using three catenary mooring and classic anchors. One foundation will be equipped with Enocean’s ‘bio huts’ which provide sheltered nurseries for marine organisms. The parties plan to use Port La Nouvelle in Southern France as the assembly harbour before the wind turbines are towed to the installation site.

“MHI Vestas is proud to be selected as preferred wind turbine supplier for our second floating project in France,” said Albert Winnemuller, MHI Vestas Head of Floating. “We continue to refine our technology and experience in the floating sector and are exceptionally pleased to be installing the world’s first 10 MW turbine for EFGL.”

EFGL is the fifth floating offshore power wind project MHI Vestas has secured an agreement for. Other agreements include supplying turbines for the WindFloat 1, Windfloat Atlantic, Kincardine, and Groix & Belle Ile projects.