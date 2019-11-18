GE Renewable Energy announces 350 MW wind turbines order for Foard City Wind farm in Texas

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (“Innergex”) to supply 139 2.X-127 onshore wind turbines on 89-meter towers for Innergex’s approximately 350 MW Foard City Wind project located in Foard County, Texas. The order also includes a 20-year full-service agreement.

The Foard City wind farm reached commercial operation on September 27, 2019.

The deal is another sign of the success of GE Renewable Energy’s best-selling 2 MW product platform, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 15 GW by the end of 2019. GE’s 2 MW fleet operates at an industry-leading average of 98+ percent availability.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Wind, Americas, said, “We look forward to working with Innergex on this project. GE is focused on delivering technology and long-term services that enable customers like Innergex to succeed in bringing clean, affordable renewable energy to the grid, both now and well into the future.”

The US wind market remains strong. According to the American Wind Energy Association, the second quarter of 2019 saw a record wind capacity of nearly 42 GW under construction or in advanced development, a 10 percent increase over the level of activity this time last year.

GE Renewable Energy was recognized by AWEA as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the US in 2018, supplying over 3 GW of capacity, 40 percent of the total onshore wind installed nationwide.