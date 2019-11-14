Bat and wind energy

NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today that it signed a strategic agreement with Vestas Wind Systems A/S to offer turnkey Bat Deterrent Systems, complete with installation and service, for existing Vestas turbines. The global agreement covers Vestas turbines in all regions but is initially commercially available only in the United States and Canada with other countries to follow.

Production of NRG Systems’ Bat Deterrent System began in April 2019, following three years of field testing. The technology, which utilizes ultrasound to dissuade bats from entering the rotor-swept zone of a turbine, has been adopted by major renewable energy developers, including Duke Energy Renewables and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. In addition to conserving declining bat populations, NRG’s Bat Deterrent System can help reduce AEP losses associated with bat activity at wind plants.

“Vestas, the world’s largest wind energy solutions company, has made a major statement by being the first to offer our Bat Deterrent System as an upgrade for their turbines,” said Evan Vogel, President at NRG Systems. “This commitment illustrates their dedication to offering customers solutions that help projects co-exist with the natural environment. This technology will provide Vestas turbine owners a cost-effective means to conserve bat populations.”

NRG’s Bat Deterrent System features five acoustic panels that are installed on the nacelle of the wind turbine. Retrofit installations take approximately half of a day per system and integrate seamlessly into the wind plant’s SCADA System. NRG and Vestas are working to maximize the number of turbine platforms the Bat Deterrent System can be installed on. Mariel Garrido, Vestas’ Head of Fleet Optimisation, said, “Introducing this innovative solution to our Vestas portfolio, is part of our ongoing commitment to provide customized solutions to meet customer needs and it also expands our solutions to combine efficient production with protection of wildlife.”

NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done more than 36 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation drives everything they do. The company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing smart technologies for a more sustainable planet –that means more renewable energy, cleaner air, and a safer environment for all. Their measurement systems, turbine control sensors, Bat Deterrent Systems, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.