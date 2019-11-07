Siemens Gamesa wind turbines in Sweden will supply wind energy to Google

Siemens Gamesa will supply 62 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4.1 MW for the 254 MW Stavro wind farm.

The wind power project, developed by Prime Capital AG, is owned by a consortium formed by Korean institutional investors, Siemens Financial Services and the German pension fund Nordrheinische Ärzteversorgung

The wind energy produced by the park will be sold to Google and Holmen through two electricity purchase agreements

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has closed its largest order in Sweden for the supply of 62 4.1 MW wind turbines at Stavro Park, which will supply clean energy to a Google data center, as well as a locally owned paper and cardboard factory from the Swedish group Holmen.

The Stavro Park, with a total installed capacity of 254 MW and located in the north of Sweden, will be divided into two areas: Blodrotberget, with 40 wind turbines, and Blackfjället, with 22. The project is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2021. Siemens Gamesa will carry out the operation and maintenance of the park for 30 years, while Siemens Gas and Power will be in charge of the network connection, which includes engineering, civil works, installation and commissioning of the two substations of 150 / 33 kV

The project will be developed by the German asset manager Prime Capital AG on behalf of the international consortium formed by Korean institutional investors, the German pension fund Nordrheinische Ärzteversorgung and Siemens Financial Services, whose experience financing wind projects has been key to making Stavro a reality.

“The Swedish market continues to demonstrate its great wind potential while striving to be carbon neutral by 2050. This project will make Holmen use 100% renewable energy in its business and will also cover part of the growing demand for electricity from European data centers. from Google, “says Alfonso Faubel, CEO of the Onshore Business Unit of Siemens Gamesa. “Projects like Stavro’s illustrate how Siemens Gamesa contributes to the decarbonization of the energy system, offering solutions tailored to the needs of each client and project.”

“Our close collaboration with Siemens Gamesa has allowed us to address the project jointly from the outset and increase profitability for our investors, in a market that combines one of the best wind resources in the world and is also capable of developing projects to large scale, “said Andreas Kalusche, CEO of Prime Capital. Stavro is the second major operation of this type that Prime Capital markets and builds in the last two years.

The order was signed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

