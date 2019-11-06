Massachusetts selects mayflower wind energy’s 804 MW low cost energy proposal

Mayflower Wind Energy LLC (Mayflower Wind), a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) and EDPR Offshore North America LLC (EDPR), has been chosen by Massachusetts to supply 804 MW of clean, renewable energy from offshore wind to the electricity customers within the state, enough to power approximately half a million homes. This selection is a key step in implementation of the Commonwealth’s nation-leading Section 83C offshore wind development procurement process.

Mayflower Wind anticipates the project, located more than 20 miles south of Nantucket with expected start-up in 2025 will provide the following economic benefits:

Long term prices below the original price cap of $84.23/MWh;

$3.7 billion in electricity rate reduction over the term of the contract;

Creation of up to 10,000 jobs in Massachusetts including both offshore jobs and onshore opportunities;

Elimination of 1.7 million metric tons CO2 emissions annually from clean energy produced once in operation, the equivalent of taking 350 thousand cars off the road.



Mayflower Wind also has provided the same competitive pricing solution to Connecticut under their current procurement process for offshore wind, matching the objective of securing low cost renewable energy articulated in the State’s energy plan.

Mayflower Wind brings deep experience and skills of its parent companies, Shell and EDP Renewables, to Massachusetts. These include successfully developing, permitting, financing, constructing and operating offshore and onshore wind projects and offshore production facilities. Mayflower Wind draws on the experience of its parent companies who have the combined strength of more than 18,000 U.S. employees, a supply chain of more than 5,000 U.S. companies of which more than 800 are small businesses or women – and minority-owned enterprises, $400 billion in market capitalization, experience operating 6,300 MW of onshore wind in the U.S. and ongoing development and construction of 2,700 MW of offshore wind projects in France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland that are anticipated to be operational between now and 2023. This powerhouse combination gives Mayflower Wind the tools it needs to deliver projects in a safe, environmentally responsible and timely manner.