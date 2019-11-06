GE Renewable Energy Signs Agreement with China Huaneng Group to Build 715 MW Wind Farm in Henan Province

Record 715 MW wind power deal represents GE’s largest-ever wind energy order in Asia, and the single-largest onshore deal ever awarded to a non-Chinese WTG OEM in China.

Agreement includes 286 units of GE’s 2.5-132 wind turbined, scheduled for completion by July 2020. Wind farm will power the equivalent of 500,000 homes in Henan Province.

GE Renewable Energy and China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. (known as “China Huaneng”) today signed an agreement at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to build a 715 MW wind farm in Puyang, Henan Province, China. This record deal represents GE’s largest-ever wind order in Asia, as well as the single-largest onshore wind deal ever awarded to a non-Chinese wind turbine generator OEM in China. For China Huaneng and the Henan province, this world-class low-wind-speed wind farm project has been recognized as National Energy Administration’s plain wind development demonstration project, and also a key new energy development project of Henan province, providing enough green electricity to power the equivalent of 500,000 homes in Henan Province.

According to the agreement, GE Renewable Energy is set to provide 286 units of its 2.5-132 turbines with 130m soft steel towers to the wind farm – which will be developed by China Huaneng and located in the Puyang prefecture, Henan Province.

This project is also noteworthy for its deployment of GE’s 2.5-132 turbines, which were designed specifically for the unique low-wind-speed needs of the China wind regime and manufactured by GE in China. The development of these turbines incorporates GE’s long-time expertise in the industry along with the latest technology and represent GE’s commitment to tailor solutions to the markets in which it does business.

Jérôme Pécresse, President & CEO of GE Renewable Energy, said “We are delighted to be working with the China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. and the Henan Provincial Government to bring our technology, people, commitment and clean wind power to Henan Province, as China continues to work toward its renewable energy goals. GE has a long history in China, and we are excited to have this opportunity to continue to learn locally and grow together, with technology specifically developed for the region.”

China Huaneng is one of the largest state-owned power generation companies in China, known for its leading position with a clean energy portfolio covering gas, hydro and wind power generation. China Huaneng has longstanding expertise in developing wind farms, and the scale of the Puyang project will surpass a previous cooperation between GE and China Huaneng – the 151 MW Huaneng Dali Longquan wind project in Yunnan – which uses GE’s 2.75-120 turbine, the largest onshore wind turbines in China at the time.

Xiangdong Ye,Vice President, China Huaneng Group said: “We are happy to join with GE again to provide clean energy to the people of Henan Province. China Huaneng Group highly recognize the application of advanced technology, dedicate to promote renewable energy deployment and energy transition. We look forward to utilizing the latest and greatest low-wind-speed technology to drive farm output as well service efficiency, helping to boost high quality renewable energy development.”