Wind energy in Taiwan, Vestas’ wind turbines for wind farm

Vestas has secured a 61 MW order with customer wpd for the two wind power projects Chuangwei and Leadway in Taiwan. Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 17 V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode that will feature Taiwan’s largest onshore rotors to optimise wind energy production in the sites’ medium to high wind conditions.

The order is the first deal confirmed under a strategic frame agreement signed between Vestas and wpd for over 400 MW of onshore wind power projects in Taiwan.

“It is really fantastic to see the traction that we are gaining in Taiwan with the third order in less than 12 months. Taiwan is an important market to us in Asia Pacific and I am excited to see our position strengthening here, having closed more than 100 MW this year”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“This deal cements our market leadership in Taiwan and is particularly important to Vestas as the first projects where we will manage the full logistics and turbine installation activities, which are particularly challenging in this market, helping de-risk the project for the benefit of our client”, said Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad, Sales Director of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We thank wpd for entrusting us with these projects which will further strengthen our relationship in this region”.

The order includes a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance for both sites. Commercial operations at both Chuangwei and Leadway are expected to commence in the last quarter of 2020.