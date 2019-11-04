Shandong (China) reports advances in wind power and solar energy

The main industrial province of China, Shandong, in the east of the country, is taking great steps to build wind farms and photovoltaic plants.

Compared to equivalent thermal power plant projects, the Laixi city wind farm can help cut standard coal consumption by 256,200 tons per year, while reducing harmful emissions, said Zhang Renqiang, technical director of the municipal branch of Laixi of the State Corporation of the Electric Network of China.

According to the 2019 provincial government report, Shandong is at a key turning point to develop clean energy and accelerate the reduction of coal consumption.

Shandong aims to focus this year on the development of renewable resources, nuclear energy and natural gas, with the mind set to boost the use of green energy, according to the provincial energy administration.

The province will strengthen cooperation with large companies in the integration of offshore wind and marine farms, wave energy and tidal energy. It will also promote the planning and construction of photovoltaic bases in the saline-alkaline bank of the Yellow River Delta, according to the administration.

The village of Xujiasi, in Shanghe District, is taking the initiative in using clean energy to provide heating to homes in winter. The heat produced by the water heater, driven by wind energy, is used to heat the houses, which allows the town to reduce the consumption of standard coal by about 69 tons per year.