ABB wins contract to connect world’s largest offshore wind farm

ABB has won a big contract to connect the world’s largest offshore wind farm to Britain’s electricity grid, the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday.

ABB has been selected by energy companies SSE Renewables of the UK and Equinor of Norway to supply its high-voltage direct current converter systems to connect wind farms in the Dogger Bank region of the North Sea to the UK transmission network.

The project will generate enough energy to power 4.5 million homes, ABB said.

ABB did not disclose the value of the contract, but according to industry sources it could be worth up to $1 billion.