Wind energy in Serbia: 14 wind farms to be opened by 2028

The Energy Agency of the Republic of Serbia (AERS) has approved the Transmission System Development Plan for the period from 2019 to 2028 and the Transmission System Investment Plan for the period from 2019 to 2021. The plans were adopted by state-owned company Elektromreža Srbije (EMS), Serbia’s transmission system operator (TSO).

In the 2019-2028 Development Plan, the list of production capacities expected to be connected to the grid includes 14 new wind farms, one new thermal power plant, a new generator at the Kostolac B thermal power plant (TPP), a generator with an increased installed capacity at TPP Nikola Tesla A, two new thermal power plants (TPP Pan?evo and TPP Vin?a), a new generator at hydropower plant (HPP) Potpe?, as well as four other generators with an increased installed power at other HPPs.

There are also five projects relating to connecting the facilities installed by the transmission system users to the electricity grid, primarily intended to power new mines, the EMS said on its website.

The three-year Investment Plan envisages investments that are important from a national, regional and European perspective, and whose implementation will have a significant impact on increasing the transmission capacity of the regional network as well as on the development of the electricity market in Europe.

“The transmission network’s development planning is becoming an increasingly complex process because there is a growing number of requests for connecting renewable energy sources, while the EMS must also provide the infrastructural conditions for industrial development and fulfil its major task to ensure reliable and secure power supply and a sustainable development of the Serbian transmission system, having in mind the goals of the ENTSO-E Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP),” said Nadica Stojanovi?, Executive Director of EMS Investment and Strategy.

The 2019-2028 Development Plan also stipulates the completion of the first phase of the Trans-Balkan corridor. It includes the completion of the remaining three sections: Section 2 (400 kV power line from substation Kragujevac 2 to substation Kraljevo 3), Section 3 (2×400 kV power line from substation Obrenovac to substation Bajina Bašta), and Section 4 (2×400 kV power line between Serbia, BiH and Montenegro). Section 1 (2×400 kV power line between Serbia and Romania) was commissioned in December 2017.