Taiwanese 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind energy project set for launch

Siemens Gamesa will install 47 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines. The launch of the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm project in Taiwan took a step closer to construction following the firm order from partners Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Swancor Renewable Energy.



The project, located in Miaoli county, will consist of 47 units of the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine and construction is expected to begin in 2020. The park is situated close to the site of the first commercial offshore wind power plant in Taiwan, Formosa 1, which consists of a total of 22 SGRE offshore wind turbines with Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined.



“We are pleased to announce a positive investment decision and that we are now ready to commence construction of the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm,” says Kimberly Cram, Project Director of Formosa 2. “Once completed the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm will generate enough green electricity to power 380,000 homes. The project represents a significant contribution to Taiwan’s renewable energy targets and we look forward to working closely with our local and international partners to ensure its successful completion.”



The firm order for the Formosa 2 project takes SGRE’s order backlog in Taiwan to close to 2 GW. This latest wind park will be one of the first projects of the Taiwanese government’s zonal development program. This initiative was launched to promote a 5.5 GW offshore wind build-out by 2025.