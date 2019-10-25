Brazil hosts for the first time one of the world’s leading wind energy events

fter gathering more than 10’000 people from 15 different countries and all five continents, the World Wind Energy Conference (WWEC) arrives in Brazil. The event will take place from 25-27 November 2019 in the city of Rio de Janeiro. In its 18th edition, the conference will feature more than 80 hours of programming aimed at entrepreneurs, researchers, financial experts and representatives from governments and international organisations.

With the theme “Large-scale integration of wind power generation”, the program will highlight how wind power generation can be integrated with other renewable sources in order to reach a 100% renewable energy supply and how such integration is needed in the face of new demand challenges, such as electric cars.

WWEC2019 will, amongst others, have presentations in the following areas: wind energy; solar and other renewable; energy storage technologies; energy in transport; power generation by communities and emerging renewable markets.

Following these themes, leading panels will be held with the participation of leading political leaders and leading experts. The Brazilian Association of Wind Energy (Abeeólica), Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD) and the Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE), for example, will conduct their own panels.

In parallel, researchers from around the world will present their research related to renewable energy generation. Experts from 12 different countries were selected, based on a review process with over 100 submitted papers.

More information about the conference and program