What does the future hold for Colorado wind energy?

Colorado has world-class wind and solar resources, growing consumer demand for renewable energy and the political leadership to drive investments in clean energy. The stage is set to dramatically expand on Colorado’s near 4,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and over 1,000 MW of solar PV systems as it fulfills a 100 percent clean energy vision. Brought to you by the Colorado Wind for Schools Consortium and REpowering Schools, the Colorado Wind and Solar Forum will bring together the state’s political, utility, industry and environmental leaders to address the economic and environmental drivers and challenges to a more prosperous, cleaner and secure economy. Join us on October 30 at the University of Denver to chart the course to our clean energy future.

The Colorado Wind and Solar Forum will dive into leading edge electricity sector topics while acquainting participants with the current state market and policy situations. The Forum includes a morning plenary featuring Colorado state representative Chris Hansen, who is at the forefront of the state’s quickly moving energy policy landscape. Presentations will include:

A national and regional market status update

The Colorado market and policy situation

State-specific wind and solar project case studies

Colorado utilities’ perspectives and innovative developments

The day concludes by looking to the future with a Colorado Energy Futures panel, moderated by former Governor Bill Ritter. He’ll lead a discussion with state energy leaders, including Xcel Energy’s President, Tri-State’s CEO, the Colorado Public Utility Commission chairman, NextEra Energy’s Vice President of Development, the Western Resource Advocates’ Energy Director, and Governor Polis’s senior Energy Policy Advisor.

As an added bonus, the forum provides multiple networking opportunities, including lunchtime roundtable discussions facilitated by topical experts and an evening reception. Net revenues from the event will support the Colorado wind and solar schools consortium, a Colorado State University-based effort in conjunction the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that brings renewable energy into classrooms throughout the state, strengthening our cleantech workforce and building the next generation of renewable energy leaders.

Tom Darin