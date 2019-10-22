Floating wind energy: First wind Turbine of WindFloat Atlantic Moves Into Position

The largest and most powerful wind turbine to be used in a floating wind power project – the V164-8.4 MW wind turbine from MHI Vestas – is now in place atop Principle Power’s WindFloat semi-submersible foundation.





The first V164-8.4 MW wind turbine for WindFloat Atlantic was installed onto the WindFloat triangular platform at the quayside in Ferrol (northern Spain) before making the 250km journey to its final destination.



“We’re breaking new ground with the WindFloat Atlantic installation, so we’re intent on gathering the necessary data and insights to carry forward into future floating offshore wind power projects,” said Flemming Ougaard, MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer.



The pioneering, three-turbine wind farm project is slated to provide enough wind energy for 60,000 people and promises to deliver vital learnings in installation and commissioning techniques, turbine performance and foundation performance.



Once fully installed, the floating offshore wind farm will comprise three V164-8.4 MW wind turbines with a tip height of 190 meters atop Principle Power’s triangular, semi-submersible WindFloat foundations and will be located at a sea depth of 100 meters.



MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines.

WindFloat Atlantic

• Developer: WindPlus

• Turbines: 3 x V164-8.4 MW turbines from MHI Vestas

• Blade tip height: 190 metres

• Foundation: WindFloat (floating, semi-submersible)

• Foundation technology supplier: Principle Power, Inc.

• Project Capacity: 25 MW

• Location: Portugal, Viana do Castelo, Northern Region

• Distance From Shore: 20 km

• Sea Depth: 100 metres

• Nominal Voltage: 66 kV

• Noteworthy fact: Largest and most powerful wind turbines ever operating on a floating foundation