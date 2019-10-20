Wind energy in Bolivia: wind turbines for a wind farm

Bolivia advances with 3 new wind power plants. Winds blow in favor of solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and wind energy in the highlands. There is an investment of 193.9 million dollars, financed by DANIDA and the counterpart of ENDE.

Many Chaqueños and Correntinos were surprised by these hours to witness the passage through the waters of the Paraná River of a convoy of important proportions transporting a structure that had immediate attention. This is a shipment of wind turbine blades for one of the three wind farm projects that Bolivia has underway.