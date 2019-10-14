Wind power in Mexico will reach 15,000 MW in 2024

Leopoldo Rodríguez, president of the Mexican Wind Energy Association (Amdee), said that a total of US $ 10,516 million has been invested in the construction of 54 wind farms in 13 states of Mexico such as Nuevo León, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Puebla, among others.

At the end of this six-year period, the wind power sector will have the capacity to generate 15,000 megawatts, which will contribute up to 16,000 million pesos (US $ 826 million) to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, in order to achieve these goals, further development of the transmission lines will be necessary, since with the lack of this infrastructure it is impossible to evacuate the energy to the distribution network.

However, the development plan of the wind turbines sector expects that in 2024 a total of 18 states will be entered, with the accumulated installation of projects that will generate up to 15,000 megawatts.