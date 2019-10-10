wind energy in Brazil: Five new wind farms start operating in Pindaí

A national leader in the number of wind turbines and the commercialization of wind power projects, Bahia will consolidate its position with the start-up of five more wind farms in the municipality of Pindaí, in southwestern Bahia.

Currently with 160 wind farms in operation, wind power generation in the state grew 49.9% in the first half of 2019, when compared to the same period last year.

According to the September Panorama of Renewable Energy from the Secretariat of Economic Development of Bahia (SDE), the generation of wind energy produced in the first half of this year, in the state, can supply 9.6 million homes / month and up to 28.8 million. of inhabitants.

“Our wind farms are boiling. We are the largest wind power generator in a semi-arid region where people are benefiting from wind energy. We still have many places to install clean energy and Bahia will be Brazil’s future on energy.

By 2024, the state will add more than 1.5 GW to its installed wind farm capacity, ”said Deputy Governor João Leão, Secretary of Economic Development (SDE).