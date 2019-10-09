Final wind turbine installed at Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm

Formosa 1 announced today that the installation of all 20 wind turbines for phase 2 of the project has now been completed. Formosa 1 is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan and will be able to supply 128,000 households with wind power.

The offshore construction of Formosa 1 Phase 2 started in May 2019, and the first wind turbine was hoisted into position on 24 July. The Formosa 1 project team overcame the challenges caused by four typhoons and other weather impacts and completed all wind turbine installation work this week. All the wind turbines are gradually entering the commissioning phase, and the project is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of the year.

The Formosa 1 chairman, the President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, Matthias Bausenwein, says: “The Formosa 1 project team and the joint venture partners, Ørsted, JERA, Macquarie Capital, and Swancor, have faced various challenges in the past few months. The installation of the last wind turbine not only marks the completion of the construction work, but also symbolises that we now have built valuable construction experience in Taiwan. All Formosa 1 wind turbines will start powering soon, and then reach commercial operation by the end of the year. Formosa 1 will become a paradigm for Taiwan’s energy transition.”

A total of 20 6MW wind turbines have been installed for Formosa 1 Phase 2. The installation work was carried out by three major subcontractors, including JDN for foundation and cable installation; Siemens Gamesa for wind turbine installation, operation and maintenance; and Fortune Electric for onshore electrical systems. More than 100 experts participated in the Formosa 1 Phase 2 project team and construction team.

The Formosa 1 project is a joint venture between Ørsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie Capital (25%), and Swancor Holdings (7.5%).