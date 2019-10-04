New York Independent System Operator’s carbon pricing proposal would be an economic win for New York

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) applauded the New York Independent System Operator’s (NYISO) proposal to incorporate the social cost of carbon into the wholesale price of electricity. Today, NYISO released a new study which concludes that, “A carbon price in NYISO’s competitive wholesale power markets can help deliver New York’s clean-energy transition in faster, cheaper, more reliable, more efficient, and more creative ways.”



“The New York Independent System Operator’s thoughtful carbon pricing proposal would cut power sector greenhouse gas emissions and bring significant consumer benefits, renewable energy jobs, and major new investments to New York State,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO, AWEA. “We urge Governor Cuomo and the New York State legislature to closely review NYISO’s program because it would, if implemented, position the state to cost-effectively achieve its 100 percent carbon-free electricity goal by 2040.”