European Renewable Energy Buyer’s Toolkit provides guidance to businesses and policymakers

The RE-Source Platform has launched a comprehensive new toolkit, offering guidance and advice on corporate sourcing of renewable energy. The toolkit has a dual purpose: first, to raise awareness and inform entrant corporates and policymakers to the opportunities in sourcing renewable energy; second, to facilitate business transactions between buyers and sellers, making them faster, easier, and cheaper.

The Renewable Energy Buyer’s Toolkit includes an ‘Introduction to Corporate Sourcing in Europe’ report, intended for corporate energy buyers who are new to corporate sourcing and the European market to use as an introductory ‘how-to’ guide, helping them to start their journey in renewable electricity purchasing. The toolkit also includes a corporate PPA contract template for Europe, a European Corporate Sourcing Directory, training courses, and more.

Bruce Douglas, Deputy CEO of SolarPower Europe and Coordinator of the RE-Source Platform said: “More corporates than ever consider renewable energy as an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage by securing sustainable, long-term, low-cost electricity. The Renewable Energy Buyer’s Toolkit can support them in this endeavour and ultimately help unlock the market’s huge potential.”

Jan Haizmann, European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) Legal Committee Chair and Member of the EFET Board said: “Only well functioning wholesale energy markets can enable a decarbonised future. Investors in renewable energy require internationally reliable standard contracts to cover exposures from their investment and involvement in PPA transactions. EFET is proud to have achieved a contractual template together with the RE-Source Platform that combines known and proven concepts to mitigate financial risks for corporate investors.”

Michael Waldner, CEO and Co-Founder, Pexapark, said: “We are humbled to contribute to the Toolkit and do our part to increase PPA transparency and facilitate PPA transactions – towards a 100% renewable energy future!’’

The Renewable Energy Buyers Toolkit includes: