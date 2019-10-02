AEE and AENOR sign a collaboration agreement for wind energy training in Spain

The collaboration agreement signed by the entities is aimed at cooperation in the field of training and standardization in the renewable energy sector, and was attended by Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), and Susana Lozano, AENOR Training Director.

AENOR and the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) share the training is a key factor for the development of professionals in the wind sector and, therefore, in the contribution of this technology to the Energy Transition and the change of model that entails. The wind sector has special conditions thanks to this agreement both in the acquisition of UNE standards and in AENOR training courses. This agreement complied with PREPA companies and complied with their internal training plans.

From left to right: Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of AEE; and Susana Lozano, director of Training of AENOR, in the signing of the agreement.

Juan Virgilio Márquez has pointed out that “this agreement is another step in the vocation of PREPA to provide added value to the wind sector. Training is a fundamental pillar for our companies. We have ahead of us the replication of the energy transition for what is necessary to continue training our professionals and continue to be part of the technological vanguard, as well as increase our capacity to adapt. “

“The wind is constantly evolving, and this is reflected in the normalizing activity. The Spanish wind industry sector has traditionally had a strong participation in international standardization committees, given the strategic factor of leading the drafting of design problems, when positioning European companies for the development of new products “, Márquez said. Specifically, the IEC 61400 collection of standards is the standard that defines the design requirements of wind turbines and wind farms internationally, and serves as a reference to the entire global wind sector.

For its part, Susana Lozano, said “from AENOR seeks training solutions that respond to the needs of PREPA members and the agreement confirmed contributing to the knowledge, dissemination and proper application of the UNE standards, generally, to the competitiveness of Spanish companies in the wind sector ”.

From AENOR, training solutions that respond to the needs of PREPA members are offered, 160 courses are available in different areas, such as Risk Management, Administrative and Legal Management, Quality Management, Environmental Management, Social responsibility, Energy management, Circular economy, R + D + io Occupational health and safety, both in face-to-face open mode and online.

AEE has developed a section on its website so that its associates can access the benefits contemplated in this agreement.

AENOR is a professional services entity that identifies and helps correct the gaps in competitiveness of companies, sectors and the economic fabric by building trust. AENOR is the leading certification body in Spain. AENOR is a global entity, which already carries out operations in 90 countries in the activities of certification, verification, validation, inspection, analysis, training and information services. Currently, more than 80,000 work centers have some of the AENOR certificates in fields such as Quality Management, Sustainability, Safety and Health at Work, Digitalization or Compliance.

The Wind Business Association is the voice of the wind sector in Spain and defends its interests. With nearly 200 associated companies, it represents more than 90% of the sector in the country, which includes developers, manufacturers of wind turbines and components, national and regional associations, organizations linked to the sector, consultants, lawyers and financial and insurance entities, among others.