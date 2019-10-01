Vestas wins 134 MW order of V110-2.0 MW wind turbines in US

Vestas has secured an order for 134 MW of V110-2.0 wind turbines for a wind power project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 150 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.