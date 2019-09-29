They will invest in wind energy projects in Campeche

There is interest in the private initiative to invest in two wind energy projects, one in Campeche and the other in Champotón, the Secretary of Energy and Sustainable Development (Sedesu), Ricardo Ocampo Fernández, said in an interview.

He said that first you have to comply with the first processes that mark the regulations on the subject, for which you must work in the part of regularization and territorial planning, that is, in the Territorial State Planning Program (POET).

“This requires a link with the environmental authorities, in particular with the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change (Semabicc) and municipalities,” he said.

He said that the purpose in the beginning is to have the legal terms that allow and authorize the viability of such projects.

Ocampo Fernández mentioned that on the subject of specific projects, Sedesu works to promote in particular two projects, one in Campeche and another in the municipality of Champotón.

“We are moving forward with the companies and well, the programming stages and the necessary files are being met, but everything depends on the progress made in the first stage, which has to do with the integration of the files and the completion of the studies corresponding preliminary and soil, ”he said.

This, he added, because precisely year after year they try to update all the concepts to boost renewable energy.

“The objective is to join efforts to move towards sustainable development, which is considered to address the issue of climate change as a global challenge that must be faced with responsibility and realism, through a new culture and environmental commitment that modifies the patterns of production and consumption, ”he stressed.

Finally, he recalled that energy efficiency seeks to reduce the use of energy to obtain the same results. “This of course leads to a change in attitude and awareness regarding energy consumption to perform the various processes that require it in a rational and efficient way.”

HOW DOES IT WORK?

According to the Observatory of Intelligence of the Energy Sector (OISE), wind energy is that which uses the force of the wind to produce electric energy, by means of wind turbines that move a turbine, the kinetic energy is converted into mechanical.

This energy comes from a renewable source, so carbon dioxide emissions are very low.

In Mexico there are only nine wind power producing states, Oaxaca being the main generator, which in 2015 registered 7,072,479 Gigawatts (GW), which is equivalent to 92.14 percent of the country’s total production.

To a lesser extent, the states of Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Chiapas, Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Quintana Roo, which also have wind power plants.