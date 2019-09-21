Offshore wind energy: Equinor will develop the world’s largest offshore wind farm

Equinor reported that it will intervene in the development of three large-scale offshore wind power projects in the Dogger Bank region in the North Sea, United Kingdom.

This will be the largest enclave of offshore wind farms in the world, with a total installed capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, and the wind energy projects are expected to produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 4.5 million homes In the British country.

The Dogger Bank wind farm, which will be jointly executed with the SSE company, associate of Equinor, will consist of three wind farm projects: Creyke Beck A, Creyke Beck B and Teesside A.

Each project will have an installed capacity of 1.2 GW and together they can cover approximately five percent of the estimated electricity generation in the United Kingdom.

It is also expected that the execution of these will trigger a capital investment of more than 11 billion dollars between 2020 and 2026 and the first generation of energy is planned for 2023.

Successful offers for the world’s largest offshore wind development represent a game changer for our offshore wind business and support the development of Equinor as a large energy company. A large-scale development of Dogger Bank will constitute an industrial wind energy center in the heart of the North Sea, Eldar Sætre, CEO of Equinor, said.