Wind power in Portugal: Iberwind extends service contracts with Nordex

Iberwind, one of the leading wind farm operators in Portugal, is extending its service contracts with the Nordex Group for 132 of its wind turbines. As part of a Premium Service contract the Nordex Group will be handling the service and maintenance of 110 N90/2500 and N90/2300 wind turbines and 22 N60/1300 machines until 2025. The extended service contract for 290 MW covers 70 percent of the wind capacity installed in Portugal by the Nordex Group. The first Nordex wind turbines for Iberwind were installed in 2001.

“The service contract with Nordex is a very important factor in adapting our operational costs to the current needs while at the same time guaranteeing our availability and quality targets. The prolongation of a long-standing successful partnership with the original manufacturer to service our wind turbines ensures that this is the case,” says Rui Maia, Iberwind COO.

“Iberwind is a wind power pioneer in Portugal and today one of our largest service customers in Europe. So I am particularly pleased that thanks to the past 18 years of experience with us Iberwind has deliberately once again opted for our service expertise as a wind turbine manufacturer,” says José Luis Blanco, Nordex Group CEO.

To date Iberwind has been responsible for the installation of 31wind farms since 1998. The company operates more than 300 wind turbines with an installed capacity of around 730 MW, which equates to some 15% of the electricity generated by wind power in Portugal and approx. 3% of the electricity consumed there. The output is the equivalent of the electricity consumption of more than 600,000 households.