TÜV SÜD certifies the new Delta 4000 N 149 / 5.X and N163 / 5.X wind turbines of Nordex wind energy

Nordex has commissioned TÜV SÜD for the type certification of its latest N149 / 5.X and N163 / 5.X wind turbines. In addition to markets with limited space in Europe, turbines are also designed for other global markets such as the United States and Australia. Type certification is a recognized procedure to demonstrate compliance with international standards for wind turbines.

The Nordex Group is one of the main wind turbine suppliers in the world. The focus is on the high power class turbines in the range of several megawatts. The N149 / 5.X and N163 / 5.X wind turbines are primarily designed for low to medium wind speeds. They have a variable nominal power in the range of 5 megawatts with rotor diameters of 149 and 163 meters. With different hub heights from 105 to 164 meters, the turbines can operate economically, efficiently and safely, even in complex site conditions. As an additional development of the proven N149 / 4.0-4.5, the N149 / 5.X and the N163 / 5.X are the largest and most powerful turbines in the Nordex portfolio.

Type certification is a recognized procedure to demonstrate compliance with international standards. As part of the type certification, TÜV SÜD checks and evaluates the general concept and all the essential components of an installation. The quality of the design and production according to the standard, as well as the performance, are checked and confirmed by certification. “Investors, project engineers and wind farm managers around the world rely on certified wind turbines in accordance with international standards,” says Jochen Stauber, project director for wind turbine type certification at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. “Type certification is generally a prerequisite for international wind energy project tenders.” Type certification is often also the first step in the project certification process.

In addition to the type certification, Nordex has commissioned type approval for the turbines in accordance with the DIBt 2012 directive under German construction law. The certification and subsequent serial production are scheduled to be completed in 2021.

TÜV SÜD has a technical advisory program for wind farms, tailored to customer needs, combining auditing with field trials.