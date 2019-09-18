Wind energy in Taiwan: Ørsted hires Van Oord

Ørsted has contracted Van Oord to carry out cable installation works for the 900-MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a cluster of offshore wind power projects in Taiwan.

Van Oord will be in charge of the transportation, installation and burial of the 111 inter array cables and three export cables for the wind energy projects. For the purpose of executing the contract, Van Oord will deploy its dedicated cable-laying vessel Nexus. The Dig-It trencher, in turn, will bury the cables to the required depth.

Installation work is expected to start in 2021, Van Oord said in a statement, adding that the company will cooperate with Taiwanese engineering service providers and support vessel owners.

To be located off Taiwan’s Changhua County, the Changhua 1 and 2a wind farm sites will feature 8.0-167 DD wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Just recently, the supplier said it expects to begin construction next year on a new offshore nacelle assembly facility in Taiwan to meet local content requirements.