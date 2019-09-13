Offshore wind power: Iberdrola East Anglia One wind farm

4878/5000Límite de caracteres: 5000Iberdrola connects its East Anglia One offshore wind farm with Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

With an investment of about 2.5 billion pounds, this Iberdrola project, with 714 megawatts (MW) of capacity and which will be fully operational in 2020, will be able to produce electricity for 630,000 British homes

The company reaffirms its firm commitment to offshore wind leadership, with a project portfolio exceeding 10,000 MW for the coming years

Iberdrola has connected to the British power grid the East Anglia One offshore wind farm, which it builds in waters of the North Sea, about 50 kilometers off the coast of the English county of Suffolk, and whose commissioning is scheduled for next year.

Specifically, the first of its 102 wind turbines, called WTG E19, has already supplied clean electricity to the ground substation located in the town of Burstall. Its subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables, which has already installed 25 turbines at the site throughout this summer, will gradually connect them to the network.

With an investment of approximately 2,500 million pounds and covering an area of ??300 km2, East Anglia One is one of the most relevant projects under development in Iberdrola and the largest renewable initiative ever promoted by a Spanish company.

When it enters into operation in 2020, the wind energy park will be the largest in the world, with an installed capacity of 714 megawatts (MW), which will supply 630,000 British homes with clean energy.

Charlie Jordan, director of the East Anglia One project, said that “it is a great milestone to connect the first turbine to the network, which reflects the incredible efforts of everyone, from local suppliers to employees of national and international businesses. Once fully operational, East Anglia One will produce the renewable energy that the United Kingdom needs, while providing stable jobs and opportunities to people and businesses in the region. ”

“The first connection to the network is important for any energy project and I congratulate the ScottishPower Renewables team that works for East Anglia One from Great Yarmouth. This is an important initiative for Suffolk and the United Kingdom and we are looking forward to the day when the 102 last generation turbines are producing clean energy, ”commented Ed Northam, executive director in the United Kingdom and Europe from Green Investment Group (GIG) *.

The construction of East Anglia One is boosting the offshore wind industry in Europe, employing more than 1,300 people in several countries – Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates – and being key to several sectors, such as the naval.

The project has had a great tractor effect in Spain, since Iberdrola has had the participation of local companies such as Navantia, Windar or Siemens-Gamesa for the development of a good part of the key components of the park.

EAST ANGLIA ONE TECHNICAL FEATURES

102 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines make up the park, each with a capacity of 7 MW. Once installed they will have a total height of 167 meters.

A marine substation (Andalusia II), manufactured by Navantia in Puerto Real (Cádiz), will be responsible for collecting the electricity produced by the wind turbines and transforming the voltage to be able to transfer it to the coast, which is responsible for two export cables in the bottom of the sea, each about 85 km.

These cables join another six underground underground on land of about 37 km., From Bawdsey to a new land transformer in Burstall, which connects the offshore wind farm to the national grid.

Of the 102 jacket-type foundations, Navantia has manufactured 42 in Fene (Spain) and Windar has built the piles in Avilés (Asturias). The other 60 foundations have been manufactured by Lamprell in the United Arab Emirates and Harland & Wolff in Belfast.

Iberdrola, firm commitment to offshore wind power

Over the next few years, Iberdrola will redouble its commitment to offshore wind power, with the development of a project portfolio exceeding 10,000 MW. This growth will be articulated, fundamentally, around three axes: the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the United States.

In this way, clean generation at sea will be a fundamental pillar of the company’s strategy, which expects to allocate 39% of the 34,000 million euros of investment contemplated for the 2018-2022 period: 13,260 million euros .

Currently, the group already has two offshore wind farms in operation: West of Duddon Sands, launched in 2014 in the Irish Sea; and Wikinger, in German waters of the Baltic Sea and in operation since December 2017.

In the United States, Iberdrola is already promoting the largest large-scale offshore wind farm in the country: Vineyard Wind.