GES TO BUILD 5 WIND FARMS IN ZARAGOZA TOTALING 231 MW

GES, an integral supplier of engineering, construction and maintenance for renewable energy projects (wind energy, solar and hydroelectric) will build the Valdejalón wind portfolio consisting of 5 wind farms in Aragón, Spain. Once completed, the wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 231 MW. Construction is expected to be finalized in 2020 second quarter.

The project is divided into two phases: Valdejalón East which includes the wind farms El Cabezo (49 MW) and Portillo II Phase I (45.6 MW) and Phase II (38 MW), and Valdejalón West composed of Virgen de Rodanas I (49.4 MW) and Virgen de Rodanas II (49.4 MW).

The Valdejalón portfolio is fully owned by the Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S (CI-III). CIP is a fund management company focused on energy infrastructure including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, and other energy assets like reserve capacity and storage. The company operates in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

One-stop supplier

GES is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project. The company is already working in the detail engineering, and will be in charge of the complete BOP (Balance of Plant), both the civil work, with more than 60 kilometers of roads and 61 foundations and platforms for the 85-metre wind turbines to be installed in the park; and the electrical work, including the underground medium voltage network with more than 55 kilometers of trenches and the 132 kV evacuation line of almost another 50 kilometers, which will connect the two new substations to an existing interconnection substation.

About GES

GES is a benchmark in the Spanish renewable energy market, where during 25 years of activity in renewable projects, it has built more than 7 GW, installed 13 GW and maintains 1.5 GW.

GES figures worldwide are unbeatable, with 14 GW built and 26.4 GW installed, representing 5% of the total installed capacity in the world.