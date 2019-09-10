Enel turns Gillette Stadium green with wind energy

Through the partnership, Enel powered The New England Patriots Opening Home Game with clean energy from renewable energy credits generated by EGP’s wind farms in the US.

Enel signed an agreement to become the exclusive energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the sports, entertainment and event management division of the Kraft Group featuring the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Boston Uprising, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, among others.



Through the partnership, Enel powered the New England Patriots’ opening home game on Sunday, September 8th at Gillette Stadium with clean energy from renewable energy credits generated by Enel Green Power’s wind farms, paving the way towards more sustainable entertainment in the region.

“As the exclusive energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, we will help the company meet its sustainability commitments by leveraging our unique expertise that spans renewables development and innovative energy solutions, while boosting the integration of sustainable practices and principles in sport and entertainment.”

– Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America

Looking ahead, the partners will evaluate opportunities to support the energy initiatives of Kraft Sports + Entertainment through cutting-edge energy services and technologies such as smart charging electric vehicle stations and battery storage further supporting Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s goal to make Gillette Stadium the first in the world to be able to operate independent from the grid.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Enel, integrating our brands and furthering our sustainable operations across the Kraft Sports + Entertainment divisions. It’s especially exciting to announce this ahead of the New England Patriots’ Opening Day. The Kraft Group believes that good business and sustainability go hand in hand.”

– Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Kraft Group

Since 2015, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has worked closely with Enel X to maximize energy savings through demand response programs and resiliency initiatives. These programs provide standby capacity to prevent blackouts and other grid disturbances when the electric grid encounters emergency conditions, and also result in significant savings on electricity bills.

The Kraft Group is focused on implementing sustainability in all of its businesses on a daily basis. In its sports and entertainment operations, the Kraft Group aims to minimize the environmental impact of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, as evidenced throughout its conception, construction and day-to-day operation, all focused on long-term sustainability, energy efficiency and ecosystem management.

This partnership with the Kraft Group is the latest demonstration of EGP’s increased commitment to the local clean energy economy and business community.

Massachusetts is home to the North American headquarters of both Enel X, and Enel Green Power North America. In May of this year, we opened our 10th global Innovation Hub in Massachusetts at Greentown Labs, the largest clean energy incubator in the US.