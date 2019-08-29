Wind power in Aragón: construction of the PPA BBVA wind farm

The Primoral wind energy plant, located in Villamayor de Gállego, in Zaragoza, will be operational by the end of 2019 and has meant an investment of 34 million euros.

BBVA linked its energy supply to the construction of a new wind farm by signing a bilateral contract for the purchase and sale of green energy (PPA), and this facility, which is part of BBVA’s 2025 Commitment, will provide additional renewable installed capacity in Spain and will help reduce CO2 emissions.

Endesa, through its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), has begun the construction of a new wind farm, Primoral, with 35 MW of power in the Zaragoza town of Villamayor de Gállego. The investment stands at 34 million euros.

The construction of this wind turbines plant is the result of a long-term energy purchase and sale (PPA) agreement signed by Endesa and BBVA last year. The Primoral wind farm will supply 30% of BBVA’s energy consumption in Spain, while Endesa will provide the remaining 70% through the traditional supply model based on green certificates, both in corporate buildings and in the bank’s branch network.

The new wind farm, which will operate and maintain EGPE, will become operational at the end of 2019, and, when it is operational, it will have the capacity to generate about 108 GWh per year, which will prevent the annual emission of 71,290 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. It will consist of 10 wind turbines of 3.4 MW of unit power.

Climate Objectives

The operation is framed within Commitment 2025, a climate change strategy launched by the BBVA Group in 2018 and that includes the objective of reducing the CO2 emissions of the BBVA Group by 68%, to 90,000 tons. Another objective is to use 70% of renewable energy in 2025 and 100% in 2030, thus responding to BBVA’s accession to the RE100 initiative, through which leading companies in the fight against climate change are they commit to reach that percentage before 2050.

The annual energy consumption of the entity in Spain amounts to 220 gigawatts (GWh) in 2018 -equivalent to the annual consumption of 67,500 homes or that of all households in the province of Soria- and is supplied 100% by Endesa, to a fixed price and guarantee of origin.

The signing of contracts for the purchase and sale of green energy or PPA is a new mode of supply, which increases the commitment to environmental sustainability, while allowing energy savings. In the case of BBVA, the bank will have a fixed price for the electricity from the wind farm, which will mean an annual saving of approximately 10%.

In Mexico, BBVA has a PPA agreement signed with Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, which covers 65% of the energy consumed by the bank.

Endesa projects in Aragón

This new wind power plant in Aragon joins the eleven plants that EGPE is building in this community, with a total power of 400 MW and a generation capacity, when they come into operation, of around 1,300 GWh per year, which will prevent Annual emission of 896,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Specifically, six of them are located in the province of Teruel: Muniesa, Farlán, San Pedro de Alacón, Allueva, Sierra Pelarda and Sierra Costera I and another six in the province of Zaragoza: Campoliva I, El Campo, Santo Domingo de Luna , Loma Gorda, Campoliva II and Primoral. All of them are scheduled to enter service at the end of 2019.

Of these parks that are being built in Aragon, 10 are part of the capacity awarded in auctions organized by the Government in May 2017. The rest of the parks awarded are located in Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha and Galicia. EGPE has also started the construction of 339 MW of production capacity of solar origin awarded in the third auction of the Government, held in July 2017.

The construction of wind (540 MW) and solar (339 MW), awarded in the last two auctions, will involve an investment of more than 800 million euros until 2020. This capacity of 879 MW additional means increasing by 52.4 per one hundred the power of the current renewable energy park of EGPE.

For the construction of these parks, EGPE is employing various innovative tools and techniques, such as drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to remotely monitor and support activities and activities. commissioning of the plants. These tools and solutions will allow faster, more accurate and reliable data collection in the work activities, which increases the overall quality of the construction and facilitates communication between the equipment