Nordex wind energy company certifies its wind turbines

The independent certifying agency TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH has awarded the worldwide valid IEC type certificate for the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine from the Delta4000 series.

The type certificate officially confirms that the theoretical design calculations for the N149/4.0-4.5 done by the Nordex Group reflect the figures for the turbines actually measured in the field. This is in fact a confirmation of the power performance and mechanical loads during operation as well as the lifetime of the turbine type under different operating modes. Likewise the NR74.5 rotor blade was successfully certified for a lifetime of minimum 20 years on the basis of a dynamic, physical rotor blade test.

The certification is based on a comprehensive measuring and validation programme over the past twelve months with the N149/4.0-4.5 turbines installed in summer 2018. TÜV SÜD had already issued the “Statement of Compliance for the Design Evaluation” for this turbine type in September 2018. This design evaluation was one of the first preconditions for issuing the present type certificate.

Another part of the type certification, apart from the validation, comprises the evaluation of the manufacture and production of the wind turbines. Nordex and its component suppliers for the N149/4.0-4.5 have set up a certified quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015. Inspections of manufacture by the certifying agent served to confirm the quality-compliant production of the components and the wind turbine in line with the certified design documents. The next steps will involve the production processes in the other production facilities.

The IEC type certificate for the N149/4.0-4.5 covers the turbine options with hub heights of 105, 120, 125, 135, 145, 155 and 164 metres both for steel, concrete and hybrid tower versions. The NR74.5 rotor blade is also certified with the anti-icing solution.

In addition to this, the independent test labs WIND-consult and engineering office for acoustics Busch have measured the sound levels of the N149/4.0-4.5 in the wind farm. Here, among other things, sound power levels of 106.1 dB(A) at a power output of 4,500 kW and a lower figure of 96.5 dB(A) at a power output of 2,870 kW were confirmed. In other words, even at sound-critical sites these measurement results facilitate receiving operating permission for night-time operation for the N149/4.0-4.5. Continuous operation will then result in correspondingly high yields.