MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Reaches Milestone at Deutsche Bucht

Wind turbine #31 installed in the North Sea as the company’s second German wind energy project nears completion.

MHI Vestas has installed the 31st wind turbine at Northland Power’s 269 MW Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm, as the final two wind turbines of a pilot project are scheduled for installation at the site later this year.

The 31 wind turbines were installed on monopile foundations at a water depth of approximately 40 metres. The final two wind turbines will be installed on Mono Bucket foundations.

“We’re proud to have reached this milestone at Deutsche Bucht,” said Flemming Ougaard, MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer. “The timely installation of these wind turbines is a testament to the installation team, our partners, and the collective expertise within this industry.”

Deutsche Bucht, MHI Vestas’ second offshore wind power project in the German North Sea, is already delivering power, with the first wind turbines producing energy from July 2019. Once finished, the combined 33 V164-8.4 MW wind turbines will produce enough wind energy to power 328,000 German homes.