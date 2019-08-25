Horns Reef 3 Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated in Hvide Sande

Executives from Vattenfall and MHI Vestas joined HRH Crown Prince of Denmark and Danish Prime Minister to open the country’s largest offshore wind farm.

Horns Reef 3, Denmark’s latest wind energy achievement, was inaugurated at a VIP ceremony with HRH Crown Prince of Denmark officially opening the wind farm, along with Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Minister of Climate, Energy, and Utilities, Dan Jørgensen.

The 407 MW offshore wind power project, now Denmark’s largest wind farm, is located 25-40km off the west coast of Jutland and will provide enough clean energy to power 425,000 Danish homes.

With global headquarters in nearby Aarhus, MHI Vestas was proud to contribute its industry-leading V164 wind turbines to the project, building and installing 49 8.3 MW wind turbines throughout 2018.

“It’s an exceptional privilege to be part of Horns Reef 3 – Denmark’s latest achievement in offshore wind energy,” said MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan. “The entire offshore wind journey is on full display right here in Denmark, with today’s 8.3 MW wind turbines reliably producing 40 times more wind power than the first pioneering wind turbines from the early 90’s.”

With Horns Reef 3 now online, MHI Vestas has five offshore wind farms and 143 wind turbines operating in Denmark, producing a combined 609 MW of wind power.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind energy industry. The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines. An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

Horns Reef 3

• Developer: Vattenfall

• Wind Turbines: 49 x V164-8.3 MW wind turbines from MHI Vestas

• Blade tip height: 187 metres

• Foundation: Monopile

• Project Capacity: 407 MW

• Location: Danish west coast

• Distance from Shore: 25-40 km

• Sea Depth: 10-21 metres

• # of homes powered annually: 425,000

• Noteworthy fact: Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm