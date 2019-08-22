WWEA leads multi-stakeholder consultation on new Renewable Energy Policy in Pakistan

More than 130 senior government representatives and renewable energy professionals actively involved in the RE sector participated in the Provincial Renewable Energy Workshops organized by the World Wind Energy Association with support from GIZ and the Alternatives Energy Development Board of Pakistan (AEDB).

The workshops held from the 5th till the 18th of July in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta gathered a select group of provincial renewable energy heads and senior government leaders to discuss and debate on the draft Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 (ARE Policy 2019). The aim of these gatherings was to garner support and initiate a discussion on the renewable energy market in Pakistan in line with the government’s plan to supplement 30% of Pakistan’s power needs through renewables by 2030, in addition to 30% of hydropower.

Realizing the significance of provincial level input, provincial secretaries (excluding Sindh) from all the energy departments were made a part of the dialogue to facilitate and encourage coordination between federal and provincial representatives.

The meetings featured a panel of experts from World Wind Energy Association, AEDB, NEPRA and Provincial Renewable Energy Departments that presented around 15 technical presentations which were followed by a detailed discussion on the draft ARE Policy 2019. WWEA documented all the findings, and the recommendations from these workshops will be forwarded to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) through the office of Federal Secretary. The findings will be incorporated in the final ARE policy.

WWEA Secretary General Stefan Gsänger: “We are very pleased with Pakistan’s ambitious renewable energy target and to learn that the government has now started the first practical steps for its implementation. Now it is a matter of taking the right decisions in order to unleash Pakistan’s domestic renewable resources. With our activities, we want to support all levels of government in Pakistan in choosing the right pathway to reaching its goals in an effective and efficient way.”

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) Pakistan, an international non-profit organization headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with representation in over 100 countries is actively working to promote renewable energy technologies in the country through research based advocacy and policy recommendations to capacity building of relevant stakeholders. The organization is set to host an international conference, the Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit on 26-27 September in Islamabad, in collaboration with Global 100% RE platform and the Alternatives Energy Development Board of Pakistan (AEDB).

The Summit that aims to advance energy transition to renewable sources in Pakistan will attract global renewable energy experts, senior government officials, thought leaders, researchers, students and public figures.

Air Marshall Shahid Hamid (Retd.), Honorary Vice President of WWEA and Chair of WWEA Pakistan: “Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 has been aligned with the government’s objectives to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030. We invite renewable energy experts from around the world to attend the Summit and learn more about the exciting opportunities that Pakistan’s renewable energy market presents.”

It will also feature a showcase where prominent industry players are invited to exhibit their products and services and strike strategic business partnerships.